2 inmates walk away from Northern California prison camp

\Authorities are searching for two minimum-security inmates who walked away from a prison camp in Northern California.

Officials had not reported finding Derek Barnett or Noah Wilson by Sunday morning. Authorities said the two were discovered missing Friday at 9:45 p.m. during an inmate count at the Eel River Conservation Camp in Humboldt County.

The camp houses about 120 minimum-security prisoners and focuses on inmate fire crew preparation. Both men were last seen wearing grey sweatshirts, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.

