17th annual Radiothon to benefit Veterans Guest House

It's a ‘Home away from Home’ for Veterans and their families undergoing treatment in the Reno/Sparks area and on Friday March 6, 2020, the Veterans Guest House is holding one of its largest fundraisers of the year.

The 17th annual Radiothon with KOH will be taking place at the Atlantis Casino Resort.

Folks, who use the Veterans Guest House, say it's more than just a place to stay, while they are trying to be there for their family members. They says it provides peace of mind.

Luana Hulsey lives out-of-state, but she has been staying at the Veterans Guest House. As her brother, an Army Veteran and Quadriplegic from an accident, gets treatment at the Reno VA Hospital.

She says the house and people have been life-savers.

"I couldn't do this without the Guest House,” said Hulsey. “I couldn't afford it to stay here. A lot of things happened with the accident, so we are his caregivers now. So there is no words, no money you could put on what it does."

The Veterans Guest House receives no government funding. Organizers say they are hoping to raise $50,000 during the fundraiser.

The fundraiser takes place on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort in the Atrium and the Virginia Street parking lot. You can make a donation and/or bid on the live auction items.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can call to make a donation at 775-335-4621.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

