101-year-old Spanish flu survivor dies from COVID-19

An Illinois family is celebrating the life of a woman born during the Spanish flu pandemic who died from COVID-19 at the age of 101.

A 101-year-old Spanish flu survivor has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. (Source: WLS/CNN/Family Photos)

Norma Bratschi Hoza turned 101 in February, but less than two months later, she lost her life just days after being hospitalized.

Hoza was born in Chicago in 1919 while the country was in the middle of the Spanish flu pandemic. Her mother had come down with the flu while pregnant, but she survived.

Hoza's family would eventually move north of the city to start a plumbing business, and she worked for the company as a bookkeeper. She married her high school sweetheart and raised six sons.

"We had a lot of freedom, quite a bit, but we always knew she had our back whenever there was a problem," Norma's son Phil Hoza said.

Hoza's family said Norma would keep herself busy entertaining friends and volunteering. She would eventually move into a residence for seniors and manage the convenience store at the facility.

While Hoza was being quarantined, she was able to stay in touch with friends and family with emails and social media, but she would still fall victim to the virus.

"She had a good life, and we're celebrating her life and not mourning it," Phil Hoza said.

Norma’s family is observing social distancing rules and are holding off on a memorial service, but they hope to pay tribute to her in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WLS via CNN. All rights reserved.