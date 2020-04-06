1-week-old baby tests positive for coronavirus in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said a newborn baby is the youngest individual within the county to test positive for the coronavirus.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Dr. Heidi Gullett shared the latest case information during a regular briefing on Monday morning.

Gullett said the ages for individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County range from 1 week old to 101 years old.

It’s unknown at this time if the baby was born with COVID-19 or if the virus was transmitted after birth, Dr. Gullett said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 826 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland; the area with the most positive tests in the state.

“We’re in for a big couple weeks in Ohio and around the country," Commissioner Allan remarked on Monday.

The press conference follows Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish’s announcement last week regarding six inmates at the jail facility who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are prepared for this,” Budish repeated multiple times.

According to Budish, the six inmates with the coronavirus are all from the same pod. Two additional inmates are being investigated for a possible infection.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is also investigating a cluster of presumptive COVID-19 cases at a Parma-area health care facility that provides short- and long-term care, as well as outpatient rehabilitation.

Copyright 2020 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.