1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in California

A pilot was killed and a passenger was injured in a small plane crash in Northern California.

A Placer County Sheriff's official said the single-engine aircraft crashed into a field near Auburn Municipal Airport shortly after taking off Saturday morning and burst into flames.

County firefighters said the pilot died and a passenger suffered minor injuries. NTSB investigators were looking into the cause remotely because they can't travel to the crash site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

