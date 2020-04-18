1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in California

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) - A pilot was killed and a passenger was injured in a small plane crash in Northern California.
A Placer County Sheriff's official said the single-engine aircraft crashed into a field near Auburn Municipal Airport shortly after taking off Saturday morning and burst into flames.
County firefighters said the pilot died and a passenger suffered minor injuries. NTSB investigators were looking into the cause remotely because they can't travel to the crash site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
