Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest opens Nevada campgrounds Saturday

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has announced campgrounds in Nevada will open Saturday, May 30

The Forest Order that limits group sizes to less than nine people has been rescinded. The Forest Service says while people may be excited to return to campgrounds, it is asking the public to please continue to follow the State of Nevada safety guidelines laid out in Governor Steve Sisolak's Phase 2 guideline, which include restricting group sizes to no more than 50 people and continuing social distancing.

Group campsites, group day use areas, and visitor centers in Nevada are still closed. In alignment with State of California guidance, Forest campgrounds and group day use areas in California remain closed.

“We want to thank the public for their patience during these unprecedented times. The Forest’s priority is always to protect the health and safety of both the public and our employees,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “As the public comes back to enjoy their favorite campground, we encourage them to continue to follow the latest state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health guidance.”

Forest officials also stress the importance of practicing Leave No Trace principles, which include planning ahead and being prepared, sticking to trails, disposing of both trash and human waste properly, minimizing fire impacts, leaving what is found, keeping a safe distance from wildlife, and being considerate and kind to other people.

