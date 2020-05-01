Bad dogs? TSA working dogs aren’t up to snuff, report says

(CNN) - Airport security dogs apparently aren’t especially effective, according to federal investigators.

The Homeland Security Department’s inspector general said the canines can’t detect some explosive devices or explosives.

The written report says that means the aviation system and travelers "could be at risk of a catastrophic event."

The official also says some Transportation Security Administration managers were more focused on making checkpoint lines moving faster than having the security dogs used in a more appropriate fashion.

Last year, CNN reported on a separate whistleblower issue that said the TSA spent more attention on speed than security.

TSA administrator David Pekokse admitted in a memo attached to the report that the dogs couldn’t detect some explosives but defended the program.

