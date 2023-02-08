Sparks | (775) 331-9477 2145 Green Vista Dr. #110 Sparks, NV 89431

Fallon | (775) 423-9453 2152 Reno Hwy. Suite B Fallon, NV 89406

Website: www.waskids.com

Facebook

About Us

Dr. Perry Francis and the friendly Wild About Smiles staff welcome children, young adults and those with special needs to our practice. Our focus is on gentle care that sets the foundation for a lifetime of oral health and positive associations with dental visits.

We have a special place in our hearts – and our practice – for those with special needs. We believe it is not necessary to fear going to the dentist, nor is it acceptable to suffer pain and other complications brought on by lack of access to quality dental care.

Our approach to quality, non-threatening care has made Wild About Smiles particularly well-suited to care for children and young adults with special needs. This group of children include those that may have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum, children with cerebral palsy, Down’s syndrome and other muscle-related disorders. Like all children, these special kids deserve care that is tailored to their physical, mental and emotional needs.