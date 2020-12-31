RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Midtown construction project has been complete for months now, but medians along Virginia St. are raising concerns for businesses.

A feature that was created for safety, but is making drivers commute longer. Jennifer Martin, Co-owner of Satori Movement in Midtown said not having a left turn into the Sticks shopping center is dangerous. Drivers have turned this one-way street into a two-way.

“Just the fluidity of the shopping center would be better if we had a left turn at the Sticks shopping center,” Martin explained.

RTC eliminated left turns to keep traffic moving. Lauren Ball, RTC spokesperson said this is preventing head-on crashes in a heavily trafficked area.

“It also makes it safer for pedestrians along the corridor which was one of our main concerns as well,” said Ball.

Ball said if you can’t make that left turn, the roundabout was designed to bring you back around. Ryan Fournier, a Midtown frequent visitor said this design doesn’t work for him.

“If you see something on the other side of the street that you want to stop by, but you have to drive another mile just to get there, it doesn’t make them want to visit that business necessarily,” Fournier said.

If you are having problems driving through Midtown the RTC has provided some directional maps that can provide assistance to get you to your destination.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.