About Us

With locations in Reno, Sparks and Carson City, Vein Nevada Minimally Invasive Vein Institute is a specialty center for the treatment of venous disease. Dr. Stefan Franciosa, a board-certified and fellowship-trained Vascular and Interventional Radiologist, along with his specially trained staff are committed to providing the highest quality vein and vascular services to clients. Signs of vein disease have been misconceived as cosmetic issues but can create complications and should be addressed before they become serious. Diagnosing and treating vein disease early can stop progression. With the latest technology most patients can be treated in -office which allows normal activity to resume the next day.

Risk Factors and Causes:

Family history

Sitting or standing for long periods of time

Individuals who are overweight and/or inactive

Varicose Veins

The Effect of Pregnancy

Leg Swelling

Most Common Vein Conditions Treated:

Services and Treatments:

Vein Consultation and Evaluation - Diagnostic Ultrasound generates harmless, painless, inaudible sound waves that are emitted through the body. Leg vein ultrasounds are usually done while the patient is laying down and the physician compresses the vein. Ultrasounds also how where fibers need to be inserted and positioned; they help guide needles into the vein and confirm effectiveness.

Ambulatory Phlebotomy - An outpatient procedure where small incisions are made in the skin to remove superficial veins. Patients are able to walk and resume normal activities right after the procedure while wearing compression stockings as directed.

Radiofrequency Ablation - A minimally invasive treatment used to treat varicose veins. Radiofrequency energy is guided through a small tube in the vein that heats and damages the internals wall of the vein.

Sclerotherapy - A non-invasive, outpatient procedure to treat spider veins and varicose veins. A mild chemical solution is guided into a targeted vein or the feeder vein.

Common Questions:

Should you see a vein specialist? Please Please click here to take this self-assessment to see if you might be a candidate for additional screening for potential varicose veins and / or chronic venous insufficiency.

What is fellowship training? The highest level of training available to a specialized physician in the U.S. It involves a financial grant for advanced study or training or to allow payment for work on a special project. It provides a stipend, and, in some cases, the miscellaneous expenses involved in the study, training or project (Source: Mosby’s Medical Dictionary).

How soon after my treatment will my symptoms improve? Most patients report a noticeable improvement within 1-2 weeks following

Do you accept insurance? Varicose veins and venous disease are treatable medical conditions and are covered by insurance and medicare.

