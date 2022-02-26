RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Laura Zander knows wool. For 20 years her company--Jimmy Beans Wool--has shipped to customers all over the country and beyond from her Reno headquarters.

All kinds and colors of wool, but the skeins she’s excited about are something new and special. They also represent the results of decades of development by University of Nevada scientists and a public-private partnership with the school’s College of Agriculture.

“It’s the first time we’ve collaborated with the university on a product that we’re going to sell here,” says Zander. It’s like farm-to-table or farm-to-needle if you will.”

It all starts with a herd of sheep which spend their days gazing at the Great Basin Research and Extension Center in Eureka County. They are unique--a breed developed by a UNR geneticist decades ago, once sold, but now reacquired by the college.

They were bred to thrive in the challenging high desert environment and to produce very soft wool and they do both very well.

“They’re particularly well adapted to high conditions, rocky, highland conditions,” says Dean Bill Payne. And he says, if they can thrive here, they can do well in other parts of the world with dry, difficult environments where sheep are an important resource.

Their other impact may be in the colorful skeins of wool in Laura Zander’s shop. marketed as Reno Rafter 7,

Beyond the local connection though it has rare qualities to interest anyone with a pair of knitting needles.

“Some of the yarns that you find that are really soft either are blends of different fibers or they’ve been treated chemically to make them particularly soft and this is not. This is right off the sheep. It’s very soft, not itchy at all.”>

At the moment unless you knit or are friendly with someone who does it’s unlikely you’ll be wearing a Reno Rafter 7 sweater any time soon. That may change, however. In the meantime, Payne says there’s growing interest in the animals themselves.

“I see this as having a key role in what I call the drylands of the Earth where they suffer from many of the same challenges that we do,.”

