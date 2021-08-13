Address: 3636 Mayberry Drive Suite 102 Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-830-4941

Website: https://travelingtriggers.com/

Traveling Triggers

ABOUT US

TRAVELING TRIGGERS PLLC, founded & owned by Beth Kiehn, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, APN, FNP-BC License #000831, is now providing Private-In-Home-Service Trigger Point Injections. She passionately helps all ages to relieve and reduce their pain. Beth has been a board certified licensed nurse practitioner since 2004 and has over 13 years’ experience in offering professional pain management services. She is pleased to offer you pain relief services in the private setting of your choice or at My New Office: 3636 Mayberry Drive Suite 102, Reno, NV 89509. If you are having pain and say “OUCH” please call Beth to the rescue!

FAQ

What is a trigger point injection?

A Trigger Point Injection is administered by a licensed practitioner directly into the painful muscle using Bupivacaine and/or Lidocaine and Toradol, which is a injectable anti-inflammatory.

What can you treat with trigger point injections?

Acute/chronic muscle pain. Muscle spasms. Muscle tightness. Cervical, lumbar, and thoracic pain. Hip pain/spasms. Bursitis. Abdominal tightness, pain, or adhesions. Migraine/headache issues. Jaw Pain. Temporomandibular joint disorder. Occipital Blocks for Occipital Neuralgia.

How will Trigger Point Injections Help Me?

Acute or Chronic pain can come from almost any muscle group which is under tension or in spasm for prolonged periods. Trigger point injections are used to break up muscle spasm and pain. Along with other treatments, Trigger Point Injections are used to restore normal muscle function.

How are Trigger Point Injections Performed?

Trigger point Injections are performed by a Medical Provider who is experienced with injection procedures. The tender areas are identified by careful palpation. The overlying skin is swabbed with alcohol. A very fine needle is gently inserted into the taut band of tender muscle. The Clinician then injects a small amount of the medication to help cause the muscle to relax. Local anesthetics are often used. If other Trigger Points exist, the process may be repeated as needed to completely reverse the muscle spasm.

What can I expect afterwards?

For most patients, relief is immediate and can last from 1 to 4 weeks. The muscles injected can be sore for several days. This responds well to ice packs, heat, Tylenol or Ibuprofen as needed. Once the muscle pain has been relieved, it is important to continue other treatments to prevent recurrence. This includes Physical Therapy, exercise, stretching, massage, adequate sleep, and reducing overall stress in your life. Some bruising may occur.