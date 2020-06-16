Address: 780 Vista Blvd., Suite 100 Sparks, Nevada 89434

Phone: (775) 507-4700

Website: https://www.swifturgentclinic.com/

Swift Urgent Clinic (Swift Urgent Clinic)

SPECIALTIES AT THIS OFFICE:

Swift Urgent Clinic, Digital X-Ray, Casting and Splinting, InMotion MRI, Physical Therapy, Physical Medicine, Neurosurgery, Injection TherapyAbout Swift Urgent Clinic:Swift Urgent Clinic provides specialized urgent care for orthopedic, sports and spine injuries — when you need it. This helps avoid not only the large ER bill but also a long ER wait.Swift Urgent Clinic providers are experienced in treating orthopedic, sports and spine injuries. In addition to specialized care, Swift patients have access to imaging, fracture care, injection therapy and physical therapy - all under one roof. Follow-up appointments, if necessary, are available with physicians board-certified in orthopedic surgery, physical medicine, radiology and neurosurgery. SpineNevada’s InMotion Physical Therapy program is skilled in treating a full spectrum of ortho, sports and spine injuries.If you experience an unexpected bone, joint or muscle injury, why not visit an ortho, sports, spine specialized urgent clinic? Swift Urgent Clinic combines specially trained providers along with digital x-rays, fracture care, ultrasound, injection therapy and physical therapy in one convenient center. The care you need, when you need it.Swift Urgent Clinic has convenient locations in Reno and Sparks, Nevada. For faster service (most visits take about 1 hour) plus lower cost, go to Swift Urgent Clinic when injuries happen. We’ll get you from Injury 2 Recovery faster. Swift Urgent Clinic is affiliated with SpineNevada specialty providers.

Bruce Gallio, PA-C – Director of Swift Urgent ClinicBruce Gallio, PA-C is the Director of Swift Urgent Clinic and has practiced as a Physician Assistant in the Reno area since 1998. He has specialized primarily in Orthopedics but also in ER medicine. Bruce also served as an officer and Physician Assistant in the US Air Force (Nevada Air National Guard). He serves on the editorial review board for the JPAOS and continues to be involved with both national and local educational seminars on Orthopedics. Bruce is actively involved in the education and training of physician assistants as a Clinical Faculty member at University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) School of Medicine and in the Physician Assistant program.Conditions Treated at Swift Urgent Clinic

Sprains & strains

Broken bones

Closed fractures (bone doesn’t break the skin)

Sports-related injuries

Cast or wound dressing issues

New onset joint pain

Neck, low back pain and strains

Cuts and lacerations

Foot and ankle injuries

Hand and wrist injuries

Tips on Treating Children's Sports and Playground Injuries from Swift Urgent Clinic:We all want children to have a safe, happy athletic experience—whether on the playground at school or the “playing field” on the weekend. When a sports related injury occurs, here are a few tips. If any of the following symptoms are present, the child should be taken to an orthopedic specialized provider without delay: