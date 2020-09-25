MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County will continue to accept applications through October 6, 2020 for a small business grant program designed to help businesses cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Grants are awarded on an as needed and first come first served basis. For details on eligible businesses and funding amounts, and to apply, please visit the Nevada Association of Counties website.

“There is still ample funding remaining to assist businesses that are struggling financially. It is important to us that we get these funds to our businesses who are qualified and need it. We are asking for the public’s help with spreading the word that these funds are available. If you know a small businesses, no matter how small, please tell them about this program.” said Economic Vitality Manager, Lisa Granahan.

You must have a valid state business license, to be eligible. The county has also partnered with the University of Nevada’s Small Business Development Center to assist businesses with the application process. Request free and confidential assistance at https://nevadasbdc.org/or call 800-240-7094 to make an appointment with a counselor.

The funding for this program comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. All eligible businesses with zero to 50 employees impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to seek grant funding through this program. Addition questions regarding this program can be directed to Lisa Granahan at the County Manger’s Office (775) 775.781.3775.

