SNACS Logo (SNACS)

Address: 13880 Stead Blvd. Reno, NV 89506 View Map

Website: http://snacs.org/

Second location: 5600 Fox Avenue Reno, Nevada 89506

About Us

SNACS leads education innovation through personalized learning via PLAY and choice within our small school community.The SNACS philosophy and model places students at the center of everything education. Supporting, engaging, and challenging students is at the core of all work. Students are valued and respected for who they are, where they come from, and where they want to go. All students are capable of learning, regardless of socioeconomic status, ethnicity, and race. Students are the most important citizens in the school community. All students have a Personal Learning Plan that is data-driven, monitored frequently, and fluid to the needs of individuals. All students are taught and have opportunities to make choices about their education and daily learning activities.All students engage in learning through PLAY, Student focus is primary to achieving the mission and vision of the school.

Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School FAQ

What are charter schools?

Charter schools are free public schools as defined in federal and state statutes. Nevada adopted charter legislation during the 1997 legislative session. SNACS applied and was approved in 1998, and opened doors in 1999 as the first K-8 charter school in Nevada.

Does it cost money?

No. Charter schools are free public schools, which means it is tuition-free. Anyone can attend for free.

How do I enroll?

Enrollment is easy. There are a few simple forms you complete. First, we want to meet you and share our school with you. SNACS provides personalized tours for all prospective families. Please contact the front office to schedule a tour at (775) 677-4500 or contact us through our website at www.snacs.org/contact/. We are working on a virtual tour in response to COVID-19. Enrollment applications are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis and conduct an annual lottery for openings with a waiting list to fill positions in all classrooms.

What is Personalized Learning?

Personalized Learning when learning is differentiated (based on abilities) and individualized (based on preferences and interests). All SNACS students have a Personalized Learning Plan which is created using data, teacher, parent, and student input. Data is monitored to ensure growth throughout the year. Teachers design instruction based on PLPs and provide learning opportunities based on ability and interests by using choice and PLAY. Visit our website for more information at www.snacs.org/about/

How does PLAY and choice work?

PLAY stands for Promoting Learning and Accountability for Young children/Youth. At SNACS students make choices where and when they learn through play. Choice promotes students’ responsibility for education. PLAY promotes engagement and achievement. More can be found at www.snacs.org/about/innovative-school-model/