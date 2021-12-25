RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A holiday shopping gamechanger for 2021 and beyond.

It’s called Bukit.

The website with an e-commerce business model is geared toward helping people in Northern Nevada shop from anywhere at their favorite local businesses in Reno. Bringing exposure to places who don’t have a brick and mortar, or don’t have a website is another area Bukit helps in.

The idea came to Jessica Anderson, who is Bukit’s CEO, during the pandemic when going to a physical storefront wasn’t possible.

In Bukit’s first month in existence 24 retailers have jumped on board.

“You put (your goods) in your cart, you buy it, and our Bukit driver goes and picks it up from the merchant and delivers it to your doorstep same day,” Anderson said.

Satori Dancewear in Midtown is one shop that has its goods listed on Bukit’s website. Co-owner Denelle Padgett has already made a few sales.

“(It works) for people who have been shopping for gifts and are looking to buy local,” Padgett said. “There’s definitely a benefit to people looking to get back out there and shopping.”

So far business has been good for Bukit and its retailers. Nicole Lorenzi does marketing for the new startup. She notes there haven’t been any hang ups during the holiday shopping season. Involved retailers were proactive this winter.

“(The retailers) did their due diligence by doing their inventory early,” said Lorenzi. “We haven’t had inventory issues and have been able to keep up with the shopping demand.”

With more time and traction the Bukit team hopes to expand to businesses in Sparks and beyond.

