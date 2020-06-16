Address: 75 Pringle Way 8th Floor | Suite 804 Reno , NV 89502

Located in Reno, Nevada, Sasse Surgical Associates, PC is Northern Nevada’s premier provider of minimally invasive surgical solutions. Dr. Sasse is a nationally recognized expert in Bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, minimally invasive hernia and gallbladder surgery, and regenerative wound healing. Dr. Sasse’s highly experienced professional staff is here to help you every step of the way.Dr. Sasse performed the first laparoscopic colon resection procedure and the first laparoscopic gastric bypass procedure in northern Nevada more than 14 years ago. More recently, Dr. Sasse is credited with performing the first daVinci Single Site gallbladder procedure in late 2013.

Newest American Diabetes Association Guidelines Emphasize Bariatric Surgery

The American Diabetes Association elevates the role of bariatric surgery as a recommended treatment for diabetes. (Full Story)

Dr. Sasse emphasizes minimally invasive solutions for weight loss, hernia repair, gastric sleeve, endoscopic weight-loss procedures, colorectal disorders, bowel control, gallbladder and hiatal hernia. Dr. Sasse is Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery for the University of Nevada School of Medicine and serves as the Medical Director of Bariatrics for Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kent C. Sasse is dedicated to serving his patients with compassion, respect, the latest surgical technology, and a highly developed skill set.

