Address: 235 W. Sixth Street Reno, NV 89503

Phone: (775) 770-3000

Website: https://www.saintmarysreno.com/

About Us

With a 110 year history, Saint Mary’s Health Network offers Northern Nevada a wide breadth of inpatient, outpatient, ancillary and wellness services. Nationally recognized and accredited by the Joint Commission, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is a 380-bed acute care hospital offering a robust line of inpatient, outpatient and ancillary services including a top-rated Center for Cancer, robust surgical and orthopedic services, and an award-winning Cardiology program and more. The health system also operates a fully-integrated Medical Group and a state-of-the-art Fitness Center. As a long-standing community partner, Saint Mary’s Health Network is dedicated to ensuring the health and wellness of northern Nevada remains strong. For more information, visit www.SaintMarysReno.com.