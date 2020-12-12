RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The demand for homes in Northern Nevada is high, but the inventory is quickly running out.

James Nava, realtor at Keller Williams Group One said every winter they have about 800 homes on the market in the Reno/Sparks area, but this year there are only 300.

During this health crisis some experts expected the housing market to take a major toll, but Nava said what occurred was the exact opposite.

“Prices are going up, we are seeing very very low inventory, so many buyers coming in, a lot from out of state,” Nava said.

A vast majority of those are coming from California. Nava said they are taking advantage of the tax and low interest rates in Northern Nevada. He added, this is making it a very competitive market for local buyers, but a great opportunity for sellers.

“This is a really ideal time for them to sell, just because if you had a property that maybe have had trouble getting it ready, you might not need to do that right now,” Nava explained.

Eric Medgyesi, is another realtor from Re/Max Gold has been struggling to find the ideal spot for his clients as homes are becoming scarce.

“Any decent home in a good location has multiple offers within the first day,” said Medgyesi.

In Reno and Sparks, James Nava said that an average price for a home right now is nearly $460,000. This is nearly $100,000 more than the average price in April.

“If you get a listing you are most likely going to sell it in this market if it is priced right, I have seen very few homes that haven’t been sold within a 2 week period,” Nava said.

The pandemic has taken a major toll on many businesses, but in real estate Nava said this has been his most successful year.

