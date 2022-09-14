Address: 538 W. Plumb Lane, Suite B, Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-300-1096

Website: www.plumbandpine.com

About Us

A SKINCARE EXPERIENCE YOU WON’T FORGET

Reno Native and Boutique visionary Jen Jeffers dreamt of a space that would offer luxury nails and results-driven skincare - a space where women and men could both indulge in self-care. Welcome to Plumb + Pine: a taste of old Hollywood featuring mid-century modern pieces adorned with pine accent where beauty and masculinity meet.

Located in Reno’s popular Plumgate shopping center, Plumb + Pine was established in 2020 and offers a wide range of skin and wax services. Our Top-rated esthetician and nail professionals work closely to customize treatments which target each of our client’s unique needs. Whether you need a treatment to assist with anti-aging, a hydrating facial to combat our dry climate, or an LED light treatment, allow us to develop the results you need!