Your home for pediatric and adult asthma/allergy care in Reno. Serving Northern Nevada and California.

Address:

1180 Selmi Drive, Suite 201 Reno, NV 89512

Phone: 775-433-2222

Website: https://peakallergy.com/

About Us:

Reece A. Jones, MD, is board certified in internal medicine as well as the Allergy/Immunology (American Board of Allergy and Immunology.) He is a member of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) as well as the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. Dr. Jones received his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah. He attended the University of Nevada Reno for medical school, staying at the University of Nevada Reno for his residency training in Internal Medicine. Completing his allergy fellowship at Penn State Hershey Medical Center prior to returning to Nevada. Dr. Jones has several publications/presentations at national allergy meetings, he has also submitted a book chapter for publication. Outside of the office he keeps busy with his wife and 4 young boys, and baby girl. His hobbies include triathlons, fishing, waterskiing, and enjoying the great outdoors. As a Nevada native he loves to be among the sage and pine.

Services:

We specialize in the treatment of allergy, asthma, eczema, and food/drug allergy. We provide testing in office for seasonal/year round allergies to pets, pollen. We offer in house skin testing for foods, drugs, contact dermatitis. Spirometry available as well in house. Venom testing/treatment, chronic congestion/sinus issues. If it’s allergy/immunology related we are ready to help.