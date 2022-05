RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local apothecary, Ebb and Flow, is a business in the Carson Valley that sells organic oils, candles, & jewelry made with locally sourced items.

Owner, Ty Bramwell stopped by Morning Break to talk about her products and a special trunk show this weekend where people can try all of the products sold.

The show will be Friday through Sunday at Reno Massage and Wellness.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.