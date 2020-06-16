Address: Nevada Dairy Council

Milk and dairy products are the foundation of a healthful and nutrient rich diet. Packed with 9 essential nutrients, dairy products are unmatched for good-for-you punch, truly the "Power Behind the Play." The Northern Nevada Dairymen are dedicated to bringing fresh, safe, wholesome dairy products to Nevada families everyday. The dairymen dedicate themselves to maintaining a healthy herd in an environment, that sustains not only their livelihood but their land and their communities. Nevada dairy farmers have a long history supporting their families, communities and this state.

Are milk and dairy products safe?

Milk and dairy products are among the most tested food products in the United States. From farm to the consumer's table, dairy products are repeatedly tested for safety.

Are there hormones in milk produced in northern Nevada?

All milk and dairy products contain a trace amount of hormones. Hormones are produced by the cow when producing milk. Some farmers add rBST to their dairy cows to increase milk production, but this does not impact the amount of hormones found in dairy products.

How can I buy local milk?

Milk produced in northern Nevada is transported to several processing plants. Model Dairy and Swiss Dairy are labels that use milk from local dairies.

Are there pesticides or antibiotics in the milk from northern Nevada?

Milk is carefully tested to be sure there is not pesticides or antibiotic residue. Pesticide use is highly regulated and if there is residue outside the federal limits, the milk is discarded. A cow who needs to be treated with antibiotics is removed from the milking herd until her milk tests negative for antibiotics at which time she is returned to the herd. If antibiotics are found in milk it is discarded.

Why are dairy products considered important in a nutrient rich diet?

Milk and milk products are great sources for 9 essential nutrients including calcium, potassium, magnesium, protein and Vitamin D. They are nutrient packed, easy to include in a variety of foods and affordable. They are one of the building blocks for a nutritious diet for all ages.