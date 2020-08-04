RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the COVID-19 pandemic happening, there haven’t been a lot of new businesses to come to downtown Reno lately, but that doesn’t mean it’s out of the question.

“I signed the lease back in December and then COVID hit,” said owner Jeremy Demarzo. It was a struggle. Took quite a bit longer to get the place open than i anticipated.”

Jeremy Demarzo is the owner of Black Rock Dessert, a new ice cream shop on California Avenue with a unique and memorable name.

“I was playing around re-branding my ice cream as brand Black Rock Creamery, then it kind of just came to me,” Demarzo explained.

When you go inside, the black rock theme is unmistakable.

“People will go out there and tag pictures and improperly tag their pics with #blackrockdessert so this comes us and we are more popular than I ever expected.”

You can enjoy plenty of cones, shakes, and sundaes, but the shop is known for things that are a bit more extravagant – like the trash fence which is pictured here.

The new shop is located a block west of S. Virginia St. on California Ave. and is closed on Mondays.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.