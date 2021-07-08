RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is getting closer to back to school season. Local resource group, Nevada Moms, is giving back to the Reno community this month.

They are supporting the Women’s and Children’s Center of Sierra in their first annual back to school and diaper drive.

With the goal to fill up to 200 backpacks for those in need, founder, Kacey Queen says how important it is to give back to the community,

“This is going to be affecting our community directly and you know our children and you know being able to provide kids what they need to be successful is a great opportunity.” Queen said.

All donations and any kind of school supplies donation are appreciated. The drive will continue until July 23. To find out more information about Nevada Moms and places you can donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.