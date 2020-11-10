RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Spreading the holiday cheer but with some limitations this year.

Despite fewer gatherings, our local meat retailers still remain busy as ever.

Scott Dineen, president of Sierra Meat & Seafood company said serving our local casinos and catering bulk orders play a big role in keeping their business going and keeping happy customers.

“We’re hoping that over this next month and a half that it will improve as the economy opens back up again and with holidays, people want to get out,” said Dineen.

A few streets down, Butcher Boy Meat Market owner Ken Jolly said he’s ready for the holiday rush.

“Thanksgiving is always a busy time of the year,” explained Jolly. “We’ve been taking turkey orders for about 4 weeks now.”

Jolly said presale orders are steadily coming. He expects to hit the same amount of orders at the end of the month as last year’s.

"I expect to sell quite a few, " added Jolly. “But I think people will go a little smaller since there are smaller groups than normal but we will sell a bunch of turkeys.”

While this year is looking a little bit different, Dineen still expects to push out a big shipment of orders.

“Our whole goal is that we’re going to ship out millions of pounds locally to the greater Reno- Tahoe area,” explained Dineen. “My goal would be to match last year, however we’ll be in the millions of pounds quite literally between steaks, wild game and seafood.”

With so much uncertainty in this year, Jolly said he doesn’t expect any shortcomings when it comes to helping the community.

"I’ve been doing this 45 years so I got a little bit of practice at it,” said Jolly. "I’ve never ran out of turkeys. Everyone who’s ordered one has gotten a turkey in the last 45 years.

