RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When we first introduced you to Sparks BBQ and Smoke, the barbecue joint just started operations at its new location on McCarran Blvd.

Owner Troy Donson was hopeful business would pick up after restrictions were loosened but now he’s facing a different set of problems.

“We were actually doing better during the pandemic than we are right now,” said Donson.

Despite now operating at full capacity, he says the summer rush has yet to gain momentum.

“We were hoping it would be a beautiful weekend, it was hot out so we cranked the ac and got it nice and cool, made a ton of food and pretty much nobody showed up,” added Donson. “So we got all this food that we don’t know what to do with but thankfully we had firefighters on our list of people that we run food to because bless them, they’re working through it.”

So that means locking up early...

We closed early, not because we wanted to but what point is the extra electricity, and gas to keep everything hot and lights on,” added Donson. “At what point do I say I cant pay for this if no one is coming in?

Plus factor in the rising cost of meat.

“Price of meat for us on the whole sale level has doubled or more. Brisket is double, pork ribs have double or tripled depending on what you’re getting,” said Donson.

And Donson said he know he’s not the only business currently struggling...

“All I can is folks give us a try, that’s all give us a try,” added Donson.”

