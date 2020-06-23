RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Saying yes to the dress, but in a different way.

“We’ve tried to get really creative with ways to make it feel fun and celebratory, but really safe,” explained Swoon Bridal owner Michelle Depoali.

Curbside pickups and wearing masks is the new way to shop at Swoon.

While Depoali held virtual appointments during the shutdown, nothing beats being back in the store...

“The ladies that worked here all reported that the first time they got back in the store and when they were able to hold a dress and work with a dress was thrilling, because that’s what we live for, added Depoali.

For now the staff is limiting the number of people inside.

Each client will receive safety instructions before their visit.

“We explain the guest limit, we have them wait in their cars before they come in the store,” said Depoali. “We’re doing paperwork and champagne celebrations out in the patio so it’s in open air.

To keep things sanitary, consultants will pull dresses for the bride with each dress being steamed before it’s put back on the rack.

“It is still that once in a lifetime experience, we’ve seen alot of the phrase that love cant be cancelled,” said Depoali. “We believe in that and we still want people to have these special moments.

She said while it may feel different, it’s all about adapting to these changes now to create a successful future.

“We understand it’s not ideal to try on a wedding dress wearing a mask but everyone’s been really understanding and that’s been really helpful as a business owner and for the staff to be able to do their job with confidence,” Depoali explained. “It’s a positive thing to see that brides understand and are willing to do their part.”

