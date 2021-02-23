RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -At High Sierra Lanes, the increase to 35% capacity isn’t much of an adjustment...but owner Rudy Moreno says it’s a step in the right direction.

“At the 50%, it’s going to be better but all the small business people have to cut down, it’s not just us,” said Moreno. “We just have to roll with the punches.”

At the start of the pandemic, the local bowling alley shut down for 81 days.

High Sierra Lanes prepared for 35% capacity increase (KOLO)

Since reopening, regular senior bowlers who brought in most of the center’s business continue to be loyal customers.

“We have senior leagues every morning and our seniors are so faithful, they have something to do now,” explained Moreno. “Some of them bowl 3 times a week, it’s their morning pastime. They get here an hour early before they bowl and a lot of them sit afterwards and eat at the snack bar, just for the support.”

For now, the 35% capacity allows the center to have a maximum of 100 bowlers.

Moreno said he’s preparing for the fifty percent increase next month by hiring more staff and getting more people through their doors.

“Fifty percent will be better, we don’t have to modify our leagues so much, but right now we have to modify them a little bit and we have to have two sets so ne in the morning and one if the afternoon,” added Moreno. The people who come in want be here not cause they have to be here which makes the job a little easier, but again we have to get through this and go forward.”

