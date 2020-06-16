Address: 2375 Harvard Way Reno, NV 89502

Website: http://independentspecialists.biz/

Independent Specialists (Independent Specialists)

About Us

Independent Specialist of Reno, a local family owned business, was formed in April of 2002 to serve the Reno-Tahoe area with a personal and detailed automotive experience.Owners and brothers-in-law, Chris and Steve, provide that personal touch often missing from the major corporation repair facilities. Here you aren’t just a number, you are face to face with the team that maintains and repairs your vehicles.We perform diagnostics, A/C service, brake repair, suspension & steering, wheel & tire balancing, alignments, services, and most if not all typical maintenance you’ll need.We specialize in Asian imports, trucks and SUVs.