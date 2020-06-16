Address: 985 Damonte Ranch Pkwy / Suite 320 Reno, NV 89521

Website: https://hartfoundationnv.com/

Hart Logo (Hart)

About Us

As an owner & operator of a successful senior care agency in Northern Nevada, Ryan Hart runs into Veterans & seniors daily who desperately need caregivers to help them stay home & maintain their independence, but who simply cannot afford to pay for the necessary services.There are a handful of small grants available in the community. However, with all of these other grants capping out at just $250/quarter, they simply do not fill the need that exists for our Veterans & seniors who are not healthy enough to take care of themselves on a daily basis, or for those who are at the end of their lives & need a high level of in-home care to help them safely & peacefully transition.Caregivers can do everything from bathing, dressing, meal preparation, feeding, light housekeeping, running errands, standby safety assistance & even companionship & respite care. For those Veterans and seniors who ordinarily could not afford to have a caregiver around to help with all these things, they are often home alone struggling with daily tasks that the rest of us take for granted.This is where the Hart Foundation steps in. Whether someone needs help 4-5 hours a day for a few days a week, or 24/7 care for someone’s final months, weeks, or days, the Hart Foundation’s goal is to never say no to someone in need!Your donation today provides a highly trained, loving, and compassionate caregiver to be by someone’s side in their greatest time of need. Our veterans and seniors have served others their entire lives, putting everyone else first, and making sure others were well taken care of, comfortable, and above all safe.Our Veterans never left anyone behind, and we’re not going to leave them behind.

Hart Foundation FAQ

What is the Hart Foundation?

The Hart Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for Veterans and Seniors. Through donations and grants we will fund home care for those who cannot afford it themselves.

How are recipients selected?

Candidates will be vetted by the Hart Foundation and once they meet eligibility criteria, the Board will award an allotment of hours each week for that candidate’s care needs.

What areas do you service?

The Hart Foundation will work with local home care companies in the community to identify and staff a caregiver for the service requested. A plan of care will be developed, and the professional caregiver will execute that plan for the veteran in need.

How much does it cost?

There is no cost to the person needing care. The actual cost of paying the caregiving agency which is providing the care, varies greatly depending on the length and complexity of the shifts. But, again, there is no actual cost to the person needing the care, as the Hart Foundation grant will be paying for the approved service hours.