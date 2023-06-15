Great Basin Roofing

Address: 705 South Wells Ave. Suite 105 Reno, NV 89502

Phone: (775) 247-2266

Website: GreatBasinRoofing.com

Your home’s roof is critical for protection from wind, water, and hail damage. For those reasons, choosing a trusted residential roofing contractor is very important. Besides the obvious things you need to look for, such as licensing, insurance and certifications, you need an experienced professional to ensure the job is done right. Our experience in the installation of composition shingles assures that you will receive only the most professional and expert workmanship available. We’ve been installing residential roofs for happy customers for years! With Great Basin Roofing you get more than great value, you get an entire team of residential and commercial exterior problem solvers. Plus, you get a lifetime warranty, 24-hour turnaround on most jobs, and amazing customer service professionals who are here to make sure you’re happy every step of the way.