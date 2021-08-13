Address: 3636 Mayberry Drive Suite #104, Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-813-5284

Website: https://www.glowbeautybarmd.net/

Glow Beauty Bar MD (Glow Beauty Bar MD)

About Us

Glow Beauty Bar MD is known for its tranquil atmosphere where men and women of all ages can treat their skin. Our passion and commitment is to assist patients in achieving their aesthetic desires. ZO Skin Health and Sorella Apothecary is exclusively used. These products are backed by science and driven by results.

Our medical team will cater to your needs and provide you with a skin care experience that will support your aesthetic goals. Our amazing team consist of Beth Kiehn, our nurse practitioner, and Annie Chavez our medical aesthetician. They work diligently through consultations, performing therapeutic facial treatments, including Botox and Xeomin, and will explain what they are doing to your skin every step of the way.