SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The building that was once a Lowe’s on Oddie Boulevard in Sparks is going to be converted into what will be called “The Oddie District.”

Developers say it will consist of flex-tech offices, small shops, food and beverage offerings and work-live studios.

“I think everyone wonders what happens to the big boxes,” said EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski. “They are either going away or being repurposed. It helps us upgrade the entire community using this building for something productive and forward looking.”

The building’s largest tenant will be “The Generator” – a nonprofit maker space where Burning Man art is often created.

The redevelopment of the 200,000 square foot building is being done by Foothill Partners and Innovation Collective.

“What belongs here is the creative class,” said Foothill President Doug Wiele. “We want this to be the focal point for the maker economy for Reno-Sparks.”

This is a $30 million project that is expected to be completed in 2022.

