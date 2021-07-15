RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Supplying homes and hope....

The Empowerment Center’s ground breaking ceremony kicks off construction of a new sober housing facility on Marvel Way.

The nonprofit’s executive director Roxanne DeCarlo said the housing crisis has impacted everyone but even more so with those recovering from addiction.

“It’s already hard to find an apartment when you have challenges in your past, explained DeCarlo. “So they’ve been severely impacted by the housing shortage and so to create an area where they become a priority.”

Kyle Paine from the Community Development Partners says projects like these provide more than just housing...

“This project is so unique because it really is for that type of people who want to stay sober and it’s hard to do that when you’re surrounded by people who aren’t sober,” said Paine. “I think this is a great combination of permanent supportive housing combined with recovery.”

The Marvel Way project will include 42 affordable units and housing applications will open up this winter season.

The site is set to open Summer 2022.

“Affordable housing targets people that make thirty to fifty percent of AMI which is area median income,” added DeCarlo. “So they’re hitting the population that truly can’t afford what housing cost these days.”

Sponsor and mortgage consultant Jorge Montoya said the goal is not only to create a supportive environment among women but to give back a sense of community.

“As our city grows, our challenges grow,” said Montoya. “We need more resources like this to let these people know you’re not alone. There is a hand to help you out.”

The Empowerment Center is close to reaching their target fund goal and donations are welcomed if you’d like to help.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.