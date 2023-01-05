Address: 538 W. Plumb Lane, Suite E, Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-225-4246

Website: clearfacialbar.com

About Us

CLEAR Facial Bar offers a variety of 30-minute express facials and other skincare treatments for both men and women to make you feel your best! If you are interested in specific results such as anti-aging or acne relief, we have specialized facials specially designed to treat those conditions. For those simply in need of relaxation and exfoliation, try our express relaxation facials! We also offer waxing, brow and lash services to be your one-stop shop for all your skin and facial care needs.