RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council is meeting today to discuss a big change that can impact many businesses in Downtown. Any convenience stores or businesses that sell single containers of drinks like beer, malt liquor, wine coolers, and similar alcoholic beverages could be prohibited from being sold under this new ordinance.

This is all in the effort of the Downtown Safe Scape Area program the council is implementing. As Reno’s population grows- more people are beginning to permanently reside in homes in the Downtown area. This new ordinance is being presented for businesses to adapt to having families and other residents populate the area.

Lance Furato, Business Relations Program Manager of the City of Reno mentioned why this is happening,

“The downtown area is turning into a more dynamic neighborhood. This is trying to make the area a more livable space for everyone, conducive to family, and a clean and safe environment for everyone. As people move into this area including students from The University, we want to make sure these convenient stores are properly equipped to sell products people need,” Furato said.

Many businesses have expressed adapting to this ordinance could negatively impact their sales. At-Large, Council Member, Devon Reese mentioned the council is a “pro-business council,”

”The changes we have approved and are looking at this second reading are really relating to that balance of competing interests. We’re not trying to put anybody out of business. We’re trying to make sure that the businesses that are operating are good operators and that they are working hard towards the goal of you know the Reno we all want to be a part of,” Councilman Reese said.

If the ordinance passes today, businesses have an 18-month period to implement the new amendment and find different ways to generate revenue.

The Reno City Council will be meeting this morning at 10 a.m.

