Address: 1575 Delucchi Ln Reno, NV 89502

Website: http://colhospice.com/

Circle of Life Community Hospice (Circle of Life Community Hospice)

About Us

Circle of Life Hospice serves individuals and their families during the advanced and final stages of a terminal illness. Our loving and compassionate team will come alongside you and your loved one to facilitate comfort and dignity at the end of life.Hospice is many things, but first of all it is a philosophy. Hospice believes that dying is not a defeat but rather a natural part of human life. Death happens to all of us and hospice allows it to happen with maximum respect for each person’s inherent worth and reverence for the process.Circle of Life Hospice helps people in the advanced stages of a chronic or terminal illness who have made the decision to live their remaining days with dignity and surrounded by compassionate caregivers. Our hospice team consists of nurses, aides, social workers, spiritual care advisers, physicians, volunteers, massage therapists, dietitians, and bereavement counselors.Your physician, friends, family or the patient themselves may contact Circle of Life Hospice 24 hours a day by calling: 775-827-2298