RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Body Paint Factory has given dressing up a whole new meaning. They are making Downtown a bit more colorful- one person at a time.

Reno bar crawls are a time for people to get creative with elaborate costumes and makeup. Body Paint Factory adds to just that in a meaningful and artistic way.

Operating for around nine years, this group of artists has been participating in crawls every chance they can. With an abundance of paints, brushes, and makeup- Body Paint Factory will do anything from a small detailed piece to painting your entire body.

For the Santa Crawl this year they have a few clients who will be taking to Downtown on Saturday. If you are wanting to be painted they encourage the community to reach out to set up an appointment,

Lynzie Ruecker, Artist with Body Paint Factory mentioned how these events allow for people to tap into their creative side,

“With the bar crawls, it’s a public experience, everyone wants to express themselves artistically in some way fashion, or form. Now whether it’s drinking publicly or being able to go out and have a good time with their friends privately in their private parties, we are here to facilitate any kind of body paint, accents, details around the face to full-on body paint fashions,” Ruecker said.

For more information on Body Paint Factory, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.