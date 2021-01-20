RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has been named the number one casino in Northern Nevada.

The honor comes from USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice Awards, which also is ranking the Steakhouse, the 2nd best casino restaurant in the country.

“When you consider that there are over 1,500 casinos in the United States, it’s truly special for the Atlantis to be recognized as one of the top destinations,” said Cheraz Ecker, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa General Manager. “Our incredible team is committed to offering guests an exceptional and memorable experience.”

In the category for “Best Casino Outside Las Vegas”, Atlantis finished third in the country while the Atlantis Steakhouse earned the second highest mark in the “Best Casino Restaurant” category. These awards were the highest given to any northern Nevada casino.

