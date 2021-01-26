RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There’s a new way to help business owners in the community

The Nevada Small Business Development Center (Nevada SBDC) is launching a new app to provide resources, networking and fundraising tools for new start ups in Nevada.

Winnie Dowling is the Deputy Director of the Nevada Small Business Development Center.

“It is a little ironic that we submitted the proposal before COVID-19,” said Dowling. “Now we’re hoping that this will replace some of those coffee shop connections that are missing but we think after COVID-19 is after we do think it’ll succeed because of the convenience and easy access.”

Dowling said the Nevada Entrepreneur Network app is funded by a grant from Google’s Impact Challenge.

“We just never know what businesses are thinking,” explained Dowling. “No matter the question maybe it’s financing or starting a business or finding a programmer, it can be anything. we want to be there for the business and make it easy for them.”

Doug Erwin the Senior VP of Entrepreneurial Development at EDAWN said the two main concerns from new business owners now include financing and where how to access funding.

“If you’re an early stage entrepreneur and looking for angel funding,you can search funding and search by stage,” said Erwin. “Or if you’re looking for a fund that supports women and minority owned businesses, you can categorize it around that.”

With many business impacted by COVID-19, the long term goal in using the app is not only understanding the needs of business owners but how to help support them through and after the pandemic.

“That’s one of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs face is sometimes they think its a solo game,” added Erwin. “The whole idea of talking to others is making it a team sport. if you can find other entrepreneurs that are noncompetitive share best practices or have someone to turn to and talk then it’s super helpful.”

A virtual event will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 to learn how to best use the app and hear from partnering organizations.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.