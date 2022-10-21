RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced he will be using funds from a settlement with T-Mobile to fund a talent retention program.

$4 million will be used for the program that will be run through UNR and UNLV that will be overseen by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The funding will include a charitable contribution of $30 million, earmarked for emphasizing help for women, minorities, and first-generation college students.

The original settlement was reached in 2019 over the state’s concerns over the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint.

“The money that our settlement with T-Mobile brought into the state has continued to open new doors for Nevadans and Nevadan businesses,” said Ford. “Like the CDFI announced earlier this year – which was similarly supported by these funds – this program will help bolster economic growth in the Silver State. I’d like to thank the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for working with my office on this crucial project.”

The project is slated to begin in the Spring of 2023 and will utilize internship infrastructure programs already in place at UNR.