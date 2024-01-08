Recall: Kielbasa sausage may contain pieces of bone

Consumer complaints prompted a recall of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages.
Consumer complaints prompted a recall of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages.(Source: USDA FSIS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:25 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Wisconsin company is recalling its turkey kielbasa after reports that bone fragments were found in the sausages.

Consumer complaints to Salm Partners, LLC, of Denmark, Wisconsin, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service prompted the recall, the agency said.

So far, one person reported a minor oral injury from eating the sausage, the USDA reported.

The affected ready-to-eat sausages were produced Oct. 27 and Oct. 30. and are in 13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages labeled “Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa,” with P-32009 and use-by dates of April 24 and April 27, 2024, printed on the packages.

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place where they were purchased.

Anyone concerned about a possible illness or injury associated with these products should contact their healthcare provider.

For more information, consumers can contact Keith Lindsey, president and CEO of Salm Partners, LLC, at 920-863-5559 ext. 1346.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gil will also serve three years of probation following his release
Nevada restaurant owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Kailey Odell
California woman arrested on drug, stolen property charges
Power outage graphic
Power restored to most customers in western Nevada
Nathan Sanford was arrested after a brief standoff
Felony warrant arrest following Sun Valley standoff

Latest News

This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
Tiger Woods tees off on the 13th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf...
Tiger Woods, Nike part ways after more than 27 years
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay