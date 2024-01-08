Police looking for woman who allegedly cashed fake checks in Silver Springs

Nevada
Nevada(KXNV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:22 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they say cashed three fraudulent checks in Silver Springs.

They say the woman cashed the checks on Dec. 18, Dec. 19, and Dec. 20 at the Silver Strike Casino. No identity was given for the woman.

The LCSO says that on Dec. 23, the same suspect attempted to cash another fraudulent check at the Carson Plains Casino in Dayton but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6600, extension 5035.

Surveillance footage captures the suspect the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says may have...
Surveillance footage captures the suspect the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says may have cashed three fraudulent checks in Silver Springs(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gil will also serve three years of probation following his release
Nevada restaurant owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Kailey Odell
California woman arrested on drug, stolen property charges
Power outage graphic
Power restored to most customers in western Nevada
Nathan Sanford was arrested after a brief standoff
Felony warrant arrest following Sun Valley standoff

Latest News

Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Storey County schools on two-hour delay on Monday
The Winnemucca Police Department released this photograph of two children it said could be in...
Winnemucca police say children may be in danger
The first storm always serves as a reminder that we need to be mindful driving in these...
Driving in winter conditions: Being aware of approaching storms