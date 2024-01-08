Police looking for woman who allegedly cashed fake checks in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they say cashed three fraudulent checks in Silver Springs.

They say the woman cashed the checks on Dec. 18, Dec. 19, and Dec. 20 at the Silver Strike Casino. No identity was given for the woman.

The LCSO says that on Dec. 23, the same suspect attempted to cash another fraudulent check at the Carson Plains Casino in Dayton but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6600, extension 5035.

Surveillance footage captures the suspect the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says may have cashed three fraudulent checks in Silver Springs (The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.