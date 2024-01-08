Nevada to receive nearly $8 million for electric school buses

A file image of a school bus
A file image of a school bus(Scott Atkinson | Source: WWNY)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:50 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be receiving nearly $8 million for electric school buses for districts across the state.

$7.7 million will be coming to the Silver State from the Nevada Clean Energy Fund through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program.

The fund will help the districts buy and install 25 electric school buses across the state.

The fund was created in 2017 and helps provide financial and technical resources to create clean energy jobs in Nevada.

