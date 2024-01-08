Fatal crash near California-Nevada border spills 6,000 gallons of milk

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISHOP, California (KOLO) - A fatal crash near the California-Nevada border resulted in the death of a Pahrump man and spilled around 6,000 gallons of milk.

Just before midnight on Jan. 5, California Highway Patrol received a call of an overturned big rig on SR-127 south of the Nevada State Line. The Pahrump Fire Department, Anargosa Fire Department, and Southern Inyo Fire Protection District all responded.

The driver, 48-year-old Jerry Shoults, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the CHP determined that the driver left the west roadway edge, over-corrected and caused the tractor trailer combination to rollover and come to rest on the west side dirt shoulder, partially blocking the southbound lane.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor, according to the CHP.

