Elko man arrested after IED discovered in residence

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - An Elko man was arrested on Sunday after a search warrant unveiled an improvised explosive device inside a residence being searched by police.

On Jan. 6, at around 10:00 p.m. members of the Elko Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Juneau Street as part of a stolen property investigation.

While conducting their search, police discovered an intact IED inside one of the residence’s rooms.

Members of the bomb squad responded just before 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 7. They were able to safely remove the IED from the residence and render it safe.

In addition to the IED, police also found bomb making materials and evidence of experimentation in a shed on the property.

34-year-old Matthew Sinclair of Elko was arrested and booked into the Elko County Jail for one count of petit larceny, one count of unlawful possession of an explosive device, and one count of possession of an explosive device in a private habitation.

Copyright 2024 KOLO. All rights reserved.