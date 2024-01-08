Culinary Union sets February 2nd strike deadline for 21 Strip, Downtown resort-casinos

A strike could happen sooner at individual properties if negotiations break down(Courtesy: Culinary Workers Union Local 226)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:49 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary and Bartenders Unions on Monday set a February 2nd strike deadline for the more than 20 Las Vegas Strip and Downtown properties with which they have yet to reach a new contract.

Unless a satisfactory deal is reached by 5 pm on that date, some 7,700 workers will walk off the job. However, Culinary Workers Union Local 226 says if negotiations break down, workers could strike individual properties sooner.

Properties facing February 2nd, 2024 strike deadline:
Las Vegas StripDowntown Las Vegas
Circus CircusBinion’s
Hilton Grand VacationsCirca
RioDowntown Grand
Sahara Las VegasEl Cortez
StratFour Queens
Treasure IslandFremont
Trump Hotel Las VegasGolden Gate
Virgin HotelsGolden Nugget
Waldorf AstoriaMain Street
WestgateThe D Casino
Plaza

Negotiations with the properties are ongoing. Union leadership plans to meet with nine this week, and two more local resort-casinos next week.

Negotiation Schedule
January 9, 2024Hilton Grand Vacations, Strat
January 10, 2024Circus Circus
January 11, 2024Sahara
January 12, 2024The D, Circa, Golden Gate, Treasure Island, Waldorf Astoria
January 16, 2024Westgate
January 17, 2024Trump Hotel Las Vegas
January 18, 2024Grand Sierra Resort (Reno)

A strike would mark a first for several resort casinos. Many have never faced this sort of labor standoff before.

Last year Culinary Local 226 authorized a citywide strike when they reached an impasse with six major resort-casinos. That walkout was planned for just days before the start of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the arrival of hundreds of thousands of F1 race fans. Eleventh-hour deals with major Strip properties like MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts averted a strike and resulted in historic five-year contracts.

