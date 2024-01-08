Center for Biological Diversity files for protections for rare Nevada flower

The Carson Valley monkeyflower
The Carson Valley monkeyflower(The Center for Biological Diversity)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:40 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Center for Biological Diversity has petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for protections for a rare flower called the Carson Valley monkeyflower found in the northern Nevada area.

The Center says the flower faces extinction from things like urban sprawl, road construction, and climate change.

“The Carson Valley monkeyflower may be small, but it’s an important part of the unique biodiversity of northern Nevada,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center. “As the Carson City metropolitan area keeps booming, we need to make sure the plants and animals that make this place so remarkable aren’t lost in the shuffle.”

The small, yellow flower grows on in sagebrush habitat, primarily within Carson City and Douglas County. Small populations are also found in Washoe County and Alpine County, Nevada.

“This special little flower is a critical piece of the biodiversity that gives us clean air and water and puts food on our plates,” said Donnelly. “When we act to save the Carson Valley monkeyflower, we’re also acting to save ourselves.”

