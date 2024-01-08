Air Force takes on Nevada, looks to stop 4-game slide

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play
Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Falcons logo(United States Air Force Academy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force enters the matchup against Nevada as losers of four games in a row.

The Wolf Pack are 8-0 on their home court. Nevada averages 8.7 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Falcons are 0-1 against MWC opponents. Air Force averages 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Nevada’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Ethan Taylor is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gil will also serve three years of probation following his release
Nevada restaurant owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
A shelf of Nevada Revised Statues
New Nevada Laws for 2024
Kailey Odell
California woman arrested on drug, stolen property charges
Power outage graphic
Power restored to most customers in western Nevada
Nathan Sanford was arrested after a brief standoff
Felony warrant arrest following Sun Valley standoff

Latest News

Nevada Wolf Pack
Blackshear, Lucas Lead Pack to 72-57 Road Victory Over Fresno State in Mountain West Opener
Wolf Pack logo.
Nevada plays Fresno State after Lucas’ 22-point outing
The team's progress so far in the 23-24 season.
Nevada Wolf Pack’s Ski Team gears up for a successful season
Wolf Pack logo
Lucas' 22 help Wolf Pack take down D-II Fresno Pacific 92-59